The Bachelor alum and race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham are expecting another child.

"And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!" Luyendyk Jr., 39, captioned Saturday's Instagram photo of him, Burnham and their 1-year-old daughter Alessi, snuggling on a couch and holding up a sign that says: "Big Sister. July 2021."

The couple announced in May that Burnham, 29, had suffered a missed miscarriage at about five weeks into a pregnancy.

The pair met while filming Season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017 and married in January 2019.