Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Lauren Burnham say they have a baby boy and a baby girl on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bachelor couple announced the sex of their unborn twins in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"BOY! & GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins," Luyendyk wrote.

Luyendyk and Burnham are already parents to a 19-month-old daughter, Alessi Ren.

"Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER," Burnham wrote on Instagram. "We couldn't be more excited!"

Luyendyk and Burnham announced in December that they are expecting twins after experiencing a miscarriage earlier in 2020.

"2 little miracles. Love them with my heart already @luyendyktwins," Luyendyk said on Instagram.

Luyendyk and Burnham met and got engaged during The Bachelor Season 22, which aired in 2018. The couple married in January 2019 and celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"This year has pulled so many people apart but I only feel more connected and more in love with you," Luyendyk said on Instagram. "It's funny if you think of where we were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time I have no idea what's coming haha."

"I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it," he added. "I can't wait for what this next year holds for us. I'm so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together. Love you."

The Bachelor is in its 25th season on ABC. Season 25 stars Matt James, who discussed his distinction as the first Black Bachelor on Good Morning America this month.