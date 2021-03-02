Ariana Greenblatt has joined the cast of the Borderlands movie.

The 13-year-old actress will star in Lionsgate's upcoming adaptation of the Gearbox Software video game.

Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina, an unstable 13-year-old explosives expert. Greenblatt joins previously announced stars Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Tannis) and Jack Black (Claptrap).

Lionsgate confirmed Greenblatt's casting in a tweet Monday.

"everyone welcome @ArianaG to the Borderlands team! excited for you to make your mark," the post reads.

Eli Roth (Hostel, The House with a Clock in Its Walls) will direct the film and praised Greenblatt in a statement Monday.

"Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema," Roth said. "She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She's going to blow up on screen like one of Tina's grenades."

Greenblatt played young Gamora in the Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War. She also portrayed Daphne Diaz on the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle.

Borderlands follows four Vault Hunters, Lilith, Roland, Brick and Mordecai, as they search the distant planet Pandora for an alien vault. The original 2009 game was followed by two sequels, Borderlands 2 (2012) and Borderlands 3 (2019), along with Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (2014).