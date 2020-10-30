Ariana Grande released on Friday her sixth studio album, titled Positions.

The album is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Tidal, SoundCloud and Deezer.

The project contains 16 tracks including the title track, "Motive" featuring Doja Cat, "Off the Table" featuring The Weeknd and "Safety Net" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Grande previously released a music video for the title track that featured the pop star as the president of the United States working from the White House.

Positions comes after album Thank U, Next which arrived in February 2019 and included the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend."