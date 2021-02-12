Ariana Grande teams up with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion in her new music video.

The 27-year-old singer released a video Friday for her song "34 + 35 Remix" featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

"34 + 35 remix video feat @dojacat @theestallion out now," Grande wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are seen lounging by a pool and having a sleepover together in a luxurious hotel. The video is directed by Stephan Kohli.

The original "34 + 35" appears on Grande's sixth studio album, Positions, released in October. Grande released the remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion in January.

"34 + 35 Remix" will appear on the deluxe edition of Positions, slated for release Feb. 19. Grande shared a track list for the new album this month that has four of the song titles scratched out.

Grande got engaged to her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, in December. The couple have been dating since January 2020.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source told People. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."