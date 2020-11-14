Pop music star Ariana Grande's Positions is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Trippie Redd's Pegasus, followed by Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 3, Luke Combs ' What You See is What You Get at No. 4 and Sam Smith 's Love Goes at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 6, Busta Rhymes' Ele 2: The Wrath of God at No. 7, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 8, Queen Naija's Missunderstand at No. 9 and the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 10.