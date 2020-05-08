The video ends with Grande hugging and kissing her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.
"So lock the door and throw out the key/ Can't fight no more, it's just you and me/ And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do/ I'm stuck with you," Grande sings.
All proceeds from "Stuck With U" are going to the First Responders Children's Foundation. The foundation helps to fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19.
