Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more are set to guest star on Mariah Carey's Christmas Special, which is coming to Apple TV+ on Dec. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misty Copeland , Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey's 9-year-old kids Moroccan and Monroe will also be making appearances.

Carey released on Twitter Wednesday a teaser trailer and promotional poster for the special, which features the singer sitting in a Christmas wreath.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Special will feature musical performances, dancing and animated sequences as Carey tries to solve a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole.

Carey will also be releasing on Dec. 4 a soundtrack single and music video for song "Oh Santa!" featuring Grande and Hudson.