Ariana Grande is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old singer announced her engagement to her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Sunday on Instagram.

Grande shared the news alongside a slideshow of photos, including pictures of her cuddling up to Gomez and showing off her diamond and pearl engagement ring.

"forever n then some," she captioned the post.

Fellow singer Demi Lovato, television personality Kim Kardashian and model Hailey Baldwin were among those to congratulate Grande in the comments.

"this ring is everything!!!! I love ypu," Lovato wrote.

"Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!" Kardashian added.

"YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!" Baldwin said.

Grande and Gomez have been dating since January, according to People. The couple made their first appearance together in Grande's "Stuck with U" music video with Justin Bieber

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source said of Grande and Gomez. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

Grande voiced her love for Gomez on Instagram while celebrating his birthday in August.

"hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love you," she wrote.

Grande was previously engaged to actor and comedian Pete Davidson, from whom she split in October 2018.

Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, in October. Her Netflix concert film, Excuse Me, I Love You, will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 21.