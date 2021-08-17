iHeartMedia presented the award to Grande, Lipa, Chris Brown and Young Thug, and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior, for their songs that reached 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations in 2021.
Grande reached the milestone with her single "Positions," Lipa with "Levitating," Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior for "Mood." All four songs were released in 2020.
Total audience spins is based on Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This calculation measures total audience impressions, which iHeartRadio regards as the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a music streaming service.
Grande and Lipa previously received the Titanium Award twice in 2020, with Grande being honored for "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings" and Lipa with "Break My Heart" and "Don't Start Now." Brown received the award last year for "No Guidance."
