Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa are among the new recipients of the iHeartRadio Titanium Award.

iHeartMedia presented the award to Grande, Lipa, Chris Brown and Young Thug, and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior, for their songs that reached 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations in 2021.

Grande reached the milestone with her single "Positions," Lipa with "Levitating," Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior for "Mood." All four songs were released in 2020.

Total audience spins is based on Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This calculation measures total audience impressions, which iHeartRadio regards as the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a music streaming service.

Grande and Lipa previously received the Titanium Award twice in 2020, with Grande being honored for "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings" and Lipa with "Break My Heart" and "Don't Start Now." Brown received the award last year for "No Guidance."

Post Malone and Shawn Mendes were the top Titanium Award winners in 2020, with three awards each.

"Positions" appears on Grande's album of the same name, released in October. In addition to her music, the singer and actress is serving as a coach in The Voice Season 21.

"Levitating" appears on Lipa's second studio album, Future Nostalgia, released in March 2020. She released the song "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" with Elton John last week.