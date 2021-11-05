Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in Universal's upcoming film adaptation of Broadway play Wicked.

Grande will portray Glinda with Erivo as Elphaba. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) is serving as director.

Grande and Erivo confirmed the news on Instagram by uploading photos of a FaceTime conversation that they had.

"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz," Grande said to Erivo in a message that was sent along with flowers. Erivo posted a photo of the note.

"Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you," Erivo said to Grande alongside flowers in another photo.

Chu also confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Get ready for a match up like you've never seen!!! In pink and green!!!" he said.

Idina Menzel, who originated the Elphaba on Broadway alongside Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, congratulated Grande and Erivo on Twitter.

"Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love," Menzel said.

Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows Glinda and Elphaba before the events of the film. No release date for the film has been set.

Grande appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and discussed being a coach on The Voice Season 21.

"I love my contestants. They are so talented. I believe in them so much like I know this is just a starting point for everybody, and knowing that of course, we want them to win. But just the fact this is here and the world gets to fall in love with them and to be a part of it is so special. I'm so thankful to be a part of it," she said.