"Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love," Menzel said.
Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows Glinda and Elphaba before the events of the film. No release date for the film has been set.
Grande appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and discussed being a coach on The Voice Season 21.
"I love my contestants. They are so talented. I believe in them so much like I know this is just a starting point for everybody, and knowing that of course, we want them to win. But just the fact this is here and the world gets to fall in love with them and to be a part of it is so special. I'm so thankful to be a part of it," she said.
