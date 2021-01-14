Ariana Grande announced a remix of her song "34 + 35" Thursday. Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will join Grande for the remix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grande shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that simply read "tonight" with a heart emoji. The drawing shows an artist's rendering of the three singers, with "34 + 35 REMIX" in black dripping text, as if it were wet paint.

Grande had teased the "34 + 35" remix in an Instagram post on Jan. 13. She had blank outlines and question marks in the place of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, teasing who her collaborators would be.

"34 + 35" comes off of Grande's 2020 album Positions, released Oct. 30. It was the number one album on Billboard's 200 chart in its first two weeks.

The 16 tracks on Positions include the title track, "shut up" and "six thirty." Doja Cat already collaborated on the Positions track "motive."

Other collaborations on Positions include The Weeknd on "off the table" and Ty Dolla $ign on "safety net."

Grande recently appeared on Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special on Netflix. The streaming service also released Grande's concert film Excuse Me, I Love You.