Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur were among the first stars to pick up Screen Actors Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Sunday night.

DeBose earned the honor for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story, while Kotsur was named Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, CODA.

Helen Mirren was previously announced as this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Among the presenters at the gala, which honors excellence in movie and TV acting, are Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jessica Chastain, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Jesse Plemons, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mira Sorvino.

Hamilton icons Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. kicked off the host-less show with a montage of the nominated performances, as well as an acknowledgement of support for the people of Ukraine, who are currently at war with Russia.