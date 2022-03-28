Ariana DeBose made history at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old actress became the first Afro Latina and openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story, a musical directed by Steven Spielberg.

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes -- you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that's what I believe we're here to celebrate," DeBose said in her acceptance speech.

"So to anybody who's ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or find yourself living in the grey spaces, I promise you this: There is indeed a place for us," she added.

DeBose previously won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award for her role in West Side Story.

West Side Story is based on the stage musical of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 1961 film. Spielberg's version stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, and opened in theaters in December.

DeBose came to fame as a contestant in So You Think You Can Dance Season 6, which aired in 2009. She has since appeared in the Netflix film The Prom and the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!