Ariana DeBose will host the 2023 Tony Awards.

CBS announced in a press release Wednesday that DeBose, 32, will host the 76th annual ceremony June 11.

The awards show will take place at United Palace in New York City and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

2023 will mark DeBose's second consecutive year of hosting the Tonys.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!" the actress said in a statement.

"She's baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year's show," CBS EVP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming Jack Sussman added. "As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember."

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League present the Tony Awards to recognize excellence in live Broadway theater. Nominations for this year's Tonys will be announced May 2.

DeBose is an Oscar-winning actress known for playing Anita in the 2021 film West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg.