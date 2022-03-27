Ariana DeBose won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in the movie musical, West Side Story, in Hollywood Sunday.

The sci-fi epic, Dune, won for Best Sound, Film Editing, Score and Production Design prizes and the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye won for Best Hair & Makeup.

The Best Animated Short honor went to The Windshield Wiper and Best Live-Action Short was presented to The Long Goodbye. The Queen of Basketball was named Best Documentary Short.

The technical awards were handed out ahead of the main ceremony honoring excellence in cinema, which is now airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre.

Comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the main event.