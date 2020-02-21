Police in Michigan said they responded to a report of an "injured dog" and found a far more unusual animal: an Arctic fox.

The South Lyon Police Department said officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of an injured dog wandering near South Lyon High School.

Officers were able to capture the animal and soon discovered it was actually an Arctic fox.

"Have you ever seen an Arctic Fox? Neither had we until this afternoon when we responded to an 'injured dog' complaint by the high school," the department said. "The fox was taken to the Howell Nature Center for a checkup and care."

The fox was found to be an escaped exotic pet named Khandi. The fox remained at the nature center Thursday but was expected to be returned to her owner Friday.