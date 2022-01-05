Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Archive 81.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror series Wednesday featuring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.

The preview shows Dan (Athie), a young video archivist, agree to restore video tapes that were damaged in a fire 25 years ago. The character must complete his work in a remote location due to the materials being "so fragile."

As he works with the tapes, Dan uncovers the story of Melody (Shihabi), a woman who discovered sinister and supernatural secrets while documenting the history and residents of an old apartment building.

"As a video archivist investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire, he becomes convinced he can save a young woman from the terrifying fate she met 25 years ago," an official description reads.

Archive 81 is based on the podcast of the same name. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix series.

"I'm obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world," Sonnenshine said in a statement. "Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity -- all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread."

Archive 81 premieres Jan. 14 on Netflix.