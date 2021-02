The Good Wife, Departure and Blindspot actress Archie Panjabi has joined Snowpiercer for the TNT drama's upcoming third season.

Panjabi will play a character named Asha, but no details about her have been released.

The actress retweeted a media report about the casting, but has not commented on it.

The sci-fi show was renewed for Season 3 in January. It stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright,¯Mickey Sumner,¯Iddo Goldberg,¯Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall,¯Annalise Basso,¯Sam Otto,¯Roberto Urbina,¯Sheila Vand and Steven Ogg.

Inspired by a 1982 graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name, Snowpiercer is about survivors of a cataclysmic weather event who become the class-divided passengers of a perpetually moving, 1,000-car train that has been circumnavigating a frozen Earth for more than seven years.