'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
UPI News Service, 01/05/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Arcane Season 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a first look at the season Friday.
Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the rich city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.