Arcade Fire follows an inflatable dancer who goes on a journey in their newly released music video for "Unconditional I (Look Kid)."

The inflatable dancer comes to life and starts following a kid before going on an adventure in the clip released on Monday.

The music video also follows a group of kids who being blown away by a large fan. Eventually the kids power through the wind and shut off the fan before they start tearing up the inflatable dancer.

"Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" appears on Arcade Fire's recently released album titled We.

The band, who will be embarking on a European and North America tour starting in August, recently performed "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" and other songs on Saturday Night Live.

Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler had a sticker on his guitar during the performance that said 1973, the year the Supreme Court legalized abortion.

"Women's right to choose forever and ever and ever, amen," he said.