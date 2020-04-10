South Korean girl group April is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a "story film" Friday for the EP, titled Da Capo, on Friday.

The teaser video features images of space and "experimenter record charts" for the members of April. In a voiceover, the group reflects on the "polarity" of sweet and dark dreams.

"Dream. An unexpected adventure where everything feels new," one of the members says. "Our dreams are dazzling, but also frightening like the infinite universe where countless stars lie."

"The light and the dark. Sweet dreams and dark dreams. The polarity of it," she adds. "We're not afraid anymore, whether it's a sweet dream or a dark dream. We will always stay together, even in our dreams."

April will release Da Capo on April 22. The EP was originally slated for release in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

April consists of Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel and Jinsol. The group is known for the singles "Dream Candy," "April Story," "Take My Hand" and "Oh-E-Oh," and last released the EP The Ruby in 2018.