Peacock said Wednesday it has ordered a limited series based on Liane Moriarty's novel, Apples Never Fall.

Her books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have both been adapted as popular miniseries, starring Nicole Kidman as different characters.

No casting has been announced yet for Apples.

"Apples Never Fall is the latest blockbuster novel from Liane Moriarty and from the moment we heard the pitch, we knew this was going to be a powerfully juicy and gripping family mystery," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

"David Heyman, Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios are the perfect partners to dive deep into the Delaney family's darkest secrets and we couldn't be more excited to bring this binge-worthy series to life for our Peacock audiences."

The story follows the ideal-appearing Delaney family whose members re-examine their lives and memories after the matriarch -- a wealthy, recently retired tennis coach -- vanishes.

Marnich is showrunner and Heyman is producer on the project.