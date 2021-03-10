Apple TV+ announced Wednesday it has ordered a third season of its animated musical comedy, Central Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean 29 more episodes, and something like 115 new songs. 115! The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and will," creator Loren Bouchard tweeted.

Apple and 20th have shown their will, too. I'm honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah."

The first three episodes of Season 2 will be available on the streaming service June 25.

"In Season 2 of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park," a press release said.

"Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

"Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie."

The show features a voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci.