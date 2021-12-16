Apple TV+ releases animated 'Ted Lasso' holiday short
UPI News Service, 12/16/2021
Apple TV+ has released a stop-motion, animated holiday short featuring characters from its comedy, Ted Lasso.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ted Lasso presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache -- streaming now on Apple TV+ and YouTube -- features the voice talents of the live-action show's stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.
In the short, Ted's friends help him search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season, according to a synopsis.
Season 2 of Ted Lasso was recently named an AFI Television Program of the Year and is currently up for multiple Critics Choice Awards.
Ted Lasso follows a kind-hearted, optimistic American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, despite having no experience.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.