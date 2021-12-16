Apple TV+ has released a stop-motion, animated holiday short featuring characters from its comedy, Ted Lasso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Lasso presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache -- streaming now on Apple TV+ and YouTube -- features the voice talents of the live-action show's stars Jason Sudeikis , Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift Juno Temple , Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In the short, Ted's friends help him search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season, according to a synopsis.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso was recently named an AFI Television Program of the Year and is currently up for multiple Critics Choice Awards.

Ted Lasso follows a kind-hearted, optimistic American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, despite having no experience.