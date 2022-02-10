The New Look, a new series about Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it gave a straight-to-series order to the scripted drama.

The New Look is written, directed and executive produced by Todd A. Kessler (Damages). Ben Mendelsohn will play Dior, while Juliette Binoche will portray Chanel.

Kessler and Mendelsohn previously collaborated on the series Bloodline.

The New Look is described as "an epic thriller" set during the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II. The series takes place as "Coco Chanel's reign as the world's most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence that will go on to define generations to come."

The show will explore the stories of Dior's contemporaries and rivals: Chanel, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin Yves Saint Laurent and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources said The New Look has the potential to become an anthology series that would center on a new story in the fashion world each season.

Apple TV+ is developing several other new series, including the comedy Mrs. American Pie starring Kristen Wiig and the dark comedy series Sunny with Rashida Jones.

Mendelsohn played Danny Rayburn on Bloodline and is also known for portraying Talos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Binoche is known for the films The English Patient, Chocolat and Three Colors: Blue.