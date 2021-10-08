Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi drama, Foundation, for a second season.

Season 1 of the show, starring Jarred Harris and Lee Pace , debuted last month and new episodes premiere Fridays.

"We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement Thursday.

"We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in Season 2."

The series is produced by Skydance Television and David S. Goyer. Goyer also serves as showrunner.

The cast includes Laura Birn, Terrence Mann , Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

"When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization," explained a synopsis from the streaming service.

"Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons -- a long line of emperor clones -- fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever."