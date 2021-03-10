Apple TV+ said Wednesday it has ordered a limited series based on Laura Lippman's novel, Lady in the Lake.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the show will star Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o

The series is about an unsolved murder that "pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda," a press release said.

Lady in the Lake will be executive produced and written by Alma Har'el and Dre Ryan.

Har'el also will direct the project.