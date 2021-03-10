The series is about an unsolved murder that "pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda," a press release said.
Lady in the Lake will be executive produced and written by Alma Har'el and Dre Ryan.
Har'el also will direct the project.
"2020 The one & only Natalie Portman took me to the Oscars on her cape alongside some of my favorite women directors. ... One plague later, I get to burn the screen with her & the masterful Lupita Nyong'o Thank you to the whole team and to Laura Lipman #Ladyinthelake," Har'el tweeted.
