Apple TV+ announced on Thursday a series order for Dr. Brain, based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name.

Filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon (A Tale of Two Sisters, I Saw the Devil) is writing and directing the live-action series, which will star Lee Sun-Kyun (Parasite). Jee-Woon is also executive producing.

Dr. Brain marks the first Korean-language project for Apple TV+ and is currently in production in South Korea. The series will premiere later this year.

It follows a brain scientist who uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain in order to find out what happened to his family, following a mysterious accident.

The show is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio Bound Entertainment along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures.