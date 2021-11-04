A new docuseries about the life and career of NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is heading to Apple TV+.

The four-part series, from New Slate Ventures and XTR Production, will explore Johnson's beginnings in Lansing, Mich., winning five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers his HIV diagnosis and how he has become a successful entrepreneur.

Johnson will be providing interviews for the project, which will also include never-before-seen footage and conversations with those in Johnson's inner circle.

Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) is serving as director. Dirk Westervelt (Ford v. Ferrari) is serving as the editor with Rachel Morrison (Black Panther) as the cinematographer.

Apple made the announcement on Thursday ahead of the 30th anniversary of Johnson's announcement that was diagnosed with HIV in 1991, which takes place on Sunday.

Johnson was entered into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2002, had a famous rivalry with fellow basketball great Larry Bird and was a member of the iconic 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team, also known as the Dream Team.