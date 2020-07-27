Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey announced a new series led by Winfrey for the streaming service. The Oprah Conversation will premiere Thursday at 4 p.m. PDT.

The Oprah Conversation will feature Winfrey leading discussions with thought leaders on timely subjects. Her first interview will be with Professor Ibram X. Kendi, speaking about how White readers can learn to become anti-racist.

The second episode will feature a conversation with Emmanuel Acho in two parts. In the first part, the athlete will discuss his web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man and take questions from White viewers. In the second part, Winfrey and Acho will discuss race together and include questions from LatinX guests.

Future episodes will include Equal Justice Initiative founder, and subject of the movie Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson.

Winfrey will record the conversations remotely, as she gave her 2020 Commencement speech remotely. Apple TV+ already streams Oprah's Book Club and Oprah Talks COVID-19.