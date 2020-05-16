"I hope this makes you laugh and forget about how awful all of this is right now. But I also hope it fills you with a sense of optimism for what the world can be when this is all over," McElhenney said in a statement.
"It's just a TV show after all, but it was made with great pride by a community of people working -- from home -- together. Which, of course, is the only way anything worth doing gets done."
The show debuted in February and has been renewed for a second season.
