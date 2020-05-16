A special episode of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet called Mythic Quest: Quarantine is set to air on Apple TV+ on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new episode was filmed entirely on iPhones, the streaming service said in a news release.

Created by Rob McElhenney, the workplace comedy is about the team behind a fictional multiplayer fantasy video game.

Quarantine finds the staff working from home while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show's ensemble includes F. Murray Abraham, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

"I hope this makes you laugh and forget about how awful all of this is right now. But I also hope it fills you with a sense of optimism for what the world can be when this is all over," McElhenney said in a statement.

"It's just a TV show after all, but it was made with great pride by a community of people working -- from home -- together. Which, of course, is the only way anything worth doing gets done."

The show debuted in February and has been renewed for a second season.