Apple Studios will produce filmmaker Adam McKay's upcoming film Bad Blood, which stars Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Bad Blood will follow Holmes' blood testing startup that made her into the youngest and richest self-made billionaire before claims of fraud shut everything down.

The film is based on journalist John Carreyrou's book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

Lawrence is also producing the project with McKay, who additionally serves as the writer. Apple Studios is producing in association with Legendary Pictures.

Holmes faces 11 counts of fraud charges for defrauding investors in order to obtain $700 million before her company was dissolved in September 2018.

Lawrence will next star in Netflix's Don't Look Up, also written and directed by McKay. The film, about two astronomers who try to warn the world of an impending disaster, is coming to select theaters on Friday before it heads to Netflix on Dec. 24.

The actress was recently a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she discussed her break from acting.