Apple Studios has greenlit a new drama.

Via press release today, they announced that the series Firebug starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton , about a detective and arson investigator who join forces, is headed to the screen. The series is from the same creative team behind the critically acclaimed Apple+ series Black Bird, which Egerton also stars in.

Show creator Dennis Lehane rejoins Egerton and executive producers Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkinon for the series inspired by truth.media's Firebug podcast, hosted by Antholis.

This will be the fourth project from Apple Studios produced by Imperative Entertainment, along with Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorcese and Leonard DiCaprio, and The Wager, based on the book by David Grann.

Egerton, who starred as Elton John in Rocketman has a busy release schedule ahead. In July, he announced that he'd be starring in the upcoming Netflix thriller Carry On. He'll play a TSA agent blackmailed into allowing a dangerous package onto a plane on Christmas Day. Egerton is also doing another role for Apple -- he's playing game publisher Henk Rogers in Tetris: The Movie.