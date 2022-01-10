Apple TV+ announced Monday it has renewed The Morning Show for a third season. The Season 2 finale premiered Nov. 18.

Steve Carell played a former anchor who was dropped from the show after sexual misconduct allegations. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Bel Powley were also in the first season.

Apple also announced Charlotte Stoudt would take over as showrunner in Season 3. Stoudt begins a multi-year deal with Apple with The Morning Show.

Kerry Ehrin developed the series and will remain a consultant in Season 3. Jay Carson created the series. Witherspoon and Aniston are also executive producers.

Crudup won an Emmy in 2020 for his role in the first season. Aniston, Carell, Duplass, director Mimi Leder and guest star Martin Short were also nominated.

The Morning Show also earned Golden Globe nominations for its first two seasons. Aniston won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Season 1, and Crudup and Carell were also nominated.