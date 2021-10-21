Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has renewed Mythic Quest for two more seasons. This adds Seasons 3 and 4 to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creator Rob McElhenney announced the news in a video call with Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis . Hopkins guest starred on Season 2 as a narrator and was nominated for an Emmy, but mispronounced the show as Mr. Quest.

Hopkins then answers a call from Sudeikis and asks for a role on Ted Lasso. Sudeikis asks two-time Oscar winner Hopkins to audition.

Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy about the developers of an online computer game. McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby star.

McElhenney created Mythic Quest with his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia collaborators Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

Mythic Quest premiered Feb. 7, 2020, on Apple TV+. The Season 2 finale aired Jun. 25.

The video announced Season 3 of Mythic Quest is coming in 2022.