Apple TV+ has renewed documentary series Dear... for a second season, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Dear... Season 2 will premiere globally on Apple TV+ later this year with 10 new episodes.

The series, from R.J. Cutler, is inspired by Apple's Dear Apple spots. The show profiles celebrities and influencers by using letters written by those who have been changed by their work.

Selena Gomez, Viola Davis, Billy Porter, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Vogue creative director and journalist Andre Leon Talley, Sandra Oh, renowned waterman Laird Hamilton and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be featured in Dear... Season 2.

Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manual Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and Big Bird were featured as part of Season 1.

Cutler executive produces along with Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker company, produces the series for Apple.