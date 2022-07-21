Apple Original Films has acquired and plans to release Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence's new drama, Causeway.

The movie -- formerly known as Red, White and Water -- is expected to open in theaters and to premiere on streaming service Apple TV+ later this year.

Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry co-stars in the film, which was helmed by Maid and The Sex Lives of College Girls director Lila Neugebauer.

The story is about a U.S. Army soldier (Lawrence) struggling to adjust to life after returning home to New Orleans. The film was shot on location in the Big Easy.

Apple became the first streaming service to win a Best Picture Oscar earlier this year for CODA.

American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook actress Lawrence is also set to star in Apple's upcoming, as-yet-untitled Sue Mengers biopic.

Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child in February.