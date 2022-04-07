Apple TV+ announced Thursday it has ordered the limited series The White Darkness. Tom Hiddleston will star in and executive produce the series.

Based on David Grann's nonfiction book, Soo Hugh developed the adaptation. Hugh and Mark Heyman will be co-showrunners and executive producers.

Hiddleston will play Henry Worsley, a British explorer who made several treks across Antarctica. The White Darkness chronicles his 2015 hike which ended in his death on Jan. 24, 2016.

Hugh created Pachinko for Apple TV+. Theresa Kang-Lowe also executive produces The White Darkness.

Best known as Marvel villain Loki, Hiddleston starred in the Disney+ series featuring that character. He also starred in the limited series The Night Manager and the upcoming The Essex Serpent.