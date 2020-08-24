Apple TV+ has given a series order to The Essex Serpent starring Keira Knightley, based on Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name.

The Essex Serpent, a period drama, will follow Knightley as the newly widowed Cora.

After escaping from an abusive marriage, Cora relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex. She is intrigued by a local superstition that a mystical creator known as the Essex Serpent is in the area.

Knightley is also serving as an executive producer. Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant) is directing with Anna Symon (Deep Water) serving as lead writer.

Knightley will next be seen in Misbehaviour, which is coming to select theaters and video-on-demand services on Sept. 25.