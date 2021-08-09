Apple TV+ has ordered a new, 10-episode drama series starring Vince Vaughn titled Bad Monkey.The series hails from writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence, a co-creator of hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.Bad Monkey is based on author Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. Vaughn is also serving as an executive producer.Vaughn will star as Andrew Yancy, a former detective in South Florida who is demoted to restaurant inspector.Yancy falls into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm.Ted Lasso Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ in July. The streaming service recently renewed comedy drama Physical starring Rose Byrne as a fitness and lifestyle guru for a second season.