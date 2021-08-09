Apple TV+ has ordered a new, 10-episode drama series starring Vince Vaughn titled Bad Monkey.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence , a co-creator of hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Bad Monkey is based on author Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. Vaughn is also serving as an executive producer.

Vaughn will star as Andrew Yancy, a former detective in South Florida who is demoted to restaurant inspector.

Yancy falls into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm.