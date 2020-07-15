Apple acquires distribution rights for Justin Timberlake vehicle 'Palmer'
UPI News Service, 07/15/2020
Apple announced Palmer, a drama starring Justin Timberlake and directed by Fisher Stevens, is the latest movie to be added to the company's slate of original films.
Palmer stars Timberlake as Eddie Palmer, a former college football star who returns to his hometown after completing a prison sentence and attempts to get his life back on track while caring for a young boy who was recently abandoned by his mother.
Palmer is the latest announced offering from Apple original films, following the recently-debuted Greyhound and upcoming films Emancipation, Killers of the Flower Moon and Snow Blind.
The film is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O'Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll serve as executive producers.
