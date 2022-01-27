Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson
UPI News Service, 01/27/2022
Apple has landed writer and director Cooper Raiff's film Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson for Apple TV+.
Apple acquired the film at the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival for around $15 million.
Raiff also stars in the film as college graduate Andrew who gets a job as a bar mitzvah hype man. Andrew befriends young mother Domino (Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola, played by newcomer Vanessa Burghardt.
Raiff also produces with Johnson, Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. Jeff Valeri, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Julia Hammer are executive producing. ICM Partners, WME and Endeavor Content handled the deal.
