South Korean girl group Apink has released a choreography video for its single "Dilemma."

The K-pop stars shared a dance practice video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

The video shows the members of Apink perform the "Dilemma" choreography in a dance studio. The members each wear all-white outfits.

"Dilemma" is the lead single from Apink's album Horn, released Monday. The group released the "Dilemma" music video the same day.

Horn also features the songs "Holy Moly," "My Oh My," "Nothing," "Red Carpet," "Single Rider," "Free & Love," "Just Like This," "Trip," "Dream" and "Thank You."

The album is Apink's fourth full Korean album following Une Annee, Pink Memory and Pink Revolution.

Apink consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group is signed to IST Entertainment and made its debut in 2011.