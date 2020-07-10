South Korean singer Jeong Eun-ji is giving fans a preview of her new EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Apink, shared a track trailer for the song "Maybe I Left It There" on Friday.

The teaser features a clip of the song and shows Jeong tying a string around a man's pinky finger.

"Maybe I Left It There" is the fourth song on Jeong's forthcoming mini album, Simple. The EP also features the title track, "Away."

Jeong shared a track trailer for track one, "Simple is the Best," earlier this week.

Jeong will release a track trailer for track six and a highlight medley for Simple on Monday. She will share a first music video teaser on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, July 15, Jeong will share another video teaser before releasing the full music video and the Simple mini album.

Jeong released her third solo EP, Hyehwa, in 2018. Apink also consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young.