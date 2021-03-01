Anya Taylor-Joy says her Queen's Gambit character inspired her look at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 24-year-old actress discussed her look with reporters Sunday after winning her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries of TV Movie.

Taylor-Joy plays Beth Harmon, a troubled chess prodigy, in The Queen's Gambit, which premiered on Netflix in October. For the Golden Globes, Taylor-Joy wore a green Dior Haute Couture dress with a plunging neckline and matching coat, and over $1 million in Tiffany diamonds.

"I work with somebody who's very dear to my heart and is a true artist," she said of her look.

Taylor-Joy said green is significant to Beth, who struggles with her addiction to green pills during The Queen's Gambit. The color is also significant to the title character Taylor-Joy plays in the film Emma.

"When we came up with the idea ... I wanted to wear green because green was very important to Beth and Emma and to me, so we started off with green," the actress said.

"But when you work with someone talented and visionaries more it's easy. I just kind of say yes and throw myself into it," she added. "And we changed. I'm wearing two dresses. It's wild."

Dior said Taylor-Joy's dress was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and took 300 hours to make.

Taylor-Joy also sported checkered-print nail art inspired by The Queen's Gambit.

The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were among the other top winners at Sunday's Golden Globes.