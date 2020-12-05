The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and The Crown actress Olivia Colman are to play the leads in the BBC special, Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas.

The hourlong program is set to premiere Dec. 24.

Taylor-Joy will play the titular waif and Colman will portray her fairy godmother.

The ensemble will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Guz Khan, Tom Hollander, Rege-Jean Page, Jimmy Akingbola, and siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper.

"With surprises and cameos aplenty, including an incredibly famous person wearing an incredibly unconvincing horse costume, this brand new virtual adaptation promises to be the starriest show on TV this Christmas," the network said in a news release Thursday.

"And while the public watch, they will also have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief projects, if they feel able to, that are working to help people living with hunger, struggling with their mental health or feeling lonely or unsafe this Christmas."

Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis is the program's executive producer and the founder of Comic Relief, an organization that fights hunger around the world.

"We're hugely grateful to BBC Two and the amazing cast for allowing us to do our first ever pantomime," Curtis said in a statement. "It'll be very funny and merry -- and also a great seasonal opportunity to raise crucial funds for the projects that will help the most vulnerable people, at home and abroad -- especially now when Covid has made things harder than ever for many."