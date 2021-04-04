Anya Taylor-Joy and Mark Ruffalo were among the first winners announced on the pre-recorded Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony airing on TNT and TBS Sunday night.

Taylor-Joy earned the honor for Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for The Queen's Gambit and Ruffalo won for Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for I Know This Much is True.

The SAG Awards show honoring excellence in film and TV acting doesn't have a host and will only run one hour this year.

The abbreviated format was adopted in an effort to keep nominees and presenters safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the ceremony's pre-show, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Mandalorian picked up the prizes for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Movie and in a TV Series respectively.