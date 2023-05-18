Popular Netflix series Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for two more seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show was among the most watched on Netflix in 2023 so far. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ginny & Georgia recorded around 500 million viewing hours worldwide in it first 28 days on the streamer, which makes it one of its top English language shows in that time period.

Stars Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Raymond Ablack, Scott Porter, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Chelsea Clark, Katie Douglas, Diesel La Torraca and Jennifer Robertson announced the Season 3 and 4 renewals in a video.

"It feels surreal still," star Gentry, who plays Ginny, told Tudum in January. "The show's success has meant so much to me. More so, just because it's touched so many people globally."

On Ginny & Georgia, Howey plays Georgia, a single mother with two kids who moves around for financial and personal reasons, finally settling in the fictional town of Wellsbury, Mass. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger as Georgia -- spoiler alert -- was arrested at her own wedding.

The renewal comes with a change in showrunner as well. Sarah Glinski, best known for Degrassi: The Next Generation, replaces Debra J. Fisher, the original showrunner. It's been rumored that Fisher and show creator Sarah Lampert were not seeing eye to eye.

Lampert told Tudum she knows where the show is going from here but that viewers will have to wait to see how Georgia's storyline ultimately plays out and how her children deal with several difficult revelations through the past two seasons.

"We can't wrap it up in a pretty bow," Lampert said. "That's not real life. That's certainly not Georgia's life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?"