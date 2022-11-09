Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski says he'd "be OK" with the cast ultimately being replaced.

The 38-year-old television personality addressed the possibility of the Queer Eye stars eventually being replaced with a younger cast during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Porowski stars with Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness on Queer Eye, which itself is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

On WWHL, Porowski responded to France's recent comments to Insider that the audience will eventually "want somebody younger and hipper to advise them."

"Well, I'm all for love abundance, so we don't have to be the only ones," Porowski said. "Eventually I think we're gonna have to pass the torch, and I hope that the show goes on forever because I think that it's important, it has meaning, and I'd be okay with it."

"Hopefully I have a job lined up, but you know," he added.

Porowski confirmed that he and the cast will return for Season 7, which takes place in New Orleans, La. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the season.

"It's Netflix, so we'll find out like five days before it comes out," Porowski said.

The Queer Eye cast started filming Season 7 in June.